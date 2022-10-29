2 Women Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck in Suburban Geneva

Two women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred as a result of a driver running a red light early Saturday in west suburban Geneva, according to authorities.

The collision was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m. at Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. A preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Dodge Charger, heading westbound on Fabyan Parkway, violated a red light at Kirk Road and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe at the intersection, police stated in a news release. The SUV was heading southbound on Kirk Road at the time.

The impact forced the Charger to crash with a tow truck, which was facing eastbound in a left-hand turn lane on Fabyan Parkway, police stated. The driver of the Charger, a 25-year-old woman, and her passenger, a woman whose age is unknown, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old man from North Aurora, was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and reported to be in good condition. The driver of the tow truck, who is 31 years old, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say the names of those who died won't be released until next of kin can be notified.