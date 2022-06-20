2 Teens, Woman Wounded in Shooting Minutes After 11-Year-Old Shot Half a Mile Away

A woman and two teenagers were hurt in a shooting early Monday in Gresham on Chicago's South Side.

The attack occurred about 10 minutes after an 11-year-old girl was shot while standing outside in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street, about half a mile away, police said.

Police could not say if there was any connection between the shootings. No one was in custody for either attack.

The triple shooting occurred in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street about 12:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The woman, 29, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A boy, 16, was shot in the arm and leg and a girl, 17, suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. Both teens were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.