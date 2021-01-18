2 Teens Shot, 1 in Critical Condition in Englewood, Police Say

Chicago police say two teens were shot while sitting in a car in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, with one in critical condition after the attack.

According to authorities, the teens were sitting in a car in the 5900 block of South Normal Avenue at approximately 6:29 p.m. Monday when they were shot by an unknown assailant.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. Police say the other teen, a 17-year-old, was hit in the arm and thigh, and is in good condition at the University of Chicago.

The vehicle the teens were sitting in then crashed into multiple parked vehicles, according to authorities.

No suspects are currently in custody, and detectives are continuing to investigate.