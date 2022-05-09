Humboldt Park

2 Teens Among 3 Injured in Humboldt Park Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after three people, including two teenagers, sustained injuries Monday afternoon in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., two men exited a car and shot at three people standing on the street near North Springfield Avenue and West Thomas Street, police stated.

The victims, a 16-year-old, 18-year-old and 30-year-old man, were all taken to the hospital in good-to-critical condition.

No arrests had been made as of late Monday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Humboldt ParkChicago Police
