Two teenage boys were shot in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood Friday night, according to authorities.

In the 10000 block of South Parnell at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were on the sidewalk when they were shot in each of their left legs, police said.

Both teens were taken to an area hospital in good condition, officials said.

No further information was available as of Friday night and Area Two detectives are investigating.