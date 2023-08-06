2 people dead following domestic disturbance at north suburban home

Two people have died following a domestic disturbance Saturday night in north suburban Arlington Heights, according to authorities.

Officers with the Arlington Heights Police Department responded to the 300 block of Campbell Street at around 7:30 p.m. after an individual called 911 and said that he killed his wife and dog and was planning to kill himself, according to police.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and attempted to gain the attention of anyone inside, but weren't able to do so. Police heard a "clear and distinctive sound" coming from within the residence, at which point they entered the home and discovered the sound was from a single gunshot. Officers found a woman seated at a table, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

A man was found in an adjoining room and was unresponsive, but breathing, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead late Sunday afternoon. Autopsies on both bodies will take place Monday to determine the cause and manner of the individuals' deaths.

Police said there is no ongoing risk to public safety, explaining evidence suggests the incident was the result of domestic violence and confined to the home.

