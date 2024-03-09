2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by car in Ukrainian Village

Two pedestrians were seriously injured on Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a 46-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were crossing the street at the intersection of West Chicago Avenue and North Damen Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. when a sedan driven by a 69-year-old man failed to stop at a red light, striking both individuals.

Both of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital with serious injuries, while the vehicle's driver was transported to Stroger in good condition, officials said.

Citations are currently pending against the driver and the incident is under investigation by Chicago police. There is currently no further information available.