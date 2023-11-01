2 men found shot to death in vacant Waukegan hotel, police say

An investigation is underway after two men were found dead inside of a vacant Waukegan hotel last week.

According to police, officers were called to the site of the former Ramada Inn, located in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Police were informed that an individual had been shot at the location, and when they arrived, they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Gurnee resident Jamir Johnson and 59-year-old Lindenhurst resident David Miller, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Both men died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy conducted this week.

No suspects have been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call Waukegan police at 847-360-9001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “WPDTIP” to 847411, or calling Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.