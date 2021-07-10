2 Men Fatally Shot Outside West Englewood Gas Station

Two men were shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Englewood gas station Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The two victims were at a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, and an unknown person inside fired shots, striking both victims.

One victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police stated. The second man, who was 20 years old, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.