2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday, Police Say

Illinois State Police say that two people were killed in a multi-vehicle wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet SUV was driving northbound in the southbound local lanes of the expressway at approximately 10:54 a.m. Saturday when it collided with a semi-truck.

The impact of that crash caused the SUV to strike a Nissan sedan, according to authorities.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 53-year-old Naperville man, was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. A passenger in the sedan, identified as a 66-year-old Chicago woman, also died after being taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash. The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All southbound local lanes on the Dan Ryan were shut down for approximately eight hours for an investigation, and were reopened just before 7 p.m. Saturday.