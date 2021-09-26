2 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on I-55 Near Countryside

Two drivers were killed on Interstate 55 near Countryside early Sunday morning when a wrong-way vehicle collided with an SUV, causing a fiery collision, Illinois State Police said.

At approximately 2:58 a.m., a BMW 750 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-55 near LaGrange Road when it crashed head-on with a Ford Explorer. Both vehicles then caught fire and erupted in flames, police said in a news release.

Both drivers died at the scene. The individual driving the BMW had yet to be identified Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The driver of the Explorer was identified as Barrett Callaghan, 25, of Orland Park.

Additional details of what led up to the crash weren't immediately available.