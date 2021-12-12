2 Killed in Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Two people died Sunday afternoon when a vehicle traveling on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive crashed into a tree and erupted into flames, according to police.

At approximately 12:47 p.m., two men were inside a vehicle, driving at a "high rate of speed" in the 5300 block of North DuSable LSD, when they struck a tree. The car then caught fire, authorities said.

A man of unknown age was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, was rushed to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he died.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.