2 Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Park Ridge Home

Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied home in Park Ridge, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Cumberland and Oakton shortly after 11:10 a.m. and discovered a 2007 Honda sedan crashed into a home at 901 Oakton Street.

The vehicle was occupied by two people, who were both pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the individuals inside the vehicle remains disclosed pending family notification.

Officials said witnesses told police the sedan was traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton when it proceeded through the intersection and into the home at 901 Oakton.

Oakton Street remains closed between Greenwood and Prospect as police continue to investigate the crash.