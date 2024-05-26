2 killed, 3 injured in Kankakee County shooting

Two men are dead and at least three other individuals were injured after gunfire rang out near a banquet hall in Kankakee County on Friday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 13100 block of East Central Street in Pembroke Township just before midnight Friday for multiple calls of gunfire.

When officers arrived they located dozens of individuals running from the scene, where two parties had been going on simultaneously. At least one individual opened fire during an argument, striking five people.

According to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Edward Colon, a Chicago resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Milton Sykes, a 44-year-old resident of Kankakee, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other individuals suffered injuries, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3324, and you can remain anonymous at 815-93-CRIME.