2 Gold Coins Dropped 1 Day Apart as Red Kettle Campaign Ends

Two gold coins marked a special end to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in the Chicago area.

In the final 36 hours of the Metropolitan Division’s season operation, two locations received gold coins valued at more than $1,600.

Someone dropped an 1899 Double Eagle coin worth anywhere from $1,700 to $2,000 outside of a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana Monday. One day later, a 1-ounce Canada Gold Maple coin worth between $1,600 and $1,700 was dropped in a red kettle at the Salvation Army Joliet Corps.

The red kettle campaign ran through Christmas Eve, garning $1.2 million across the Chicago area, from Rockford to Merrillville, Indiana.

In total, 22 gold coins were donated since Nov. 8.

But the organization said donations fell short this year, both of the $3 million goal for the red kettles and their overall Christmas campaign goal of $20 million.

The campaign continues online through Jan. 31.