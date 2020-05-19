2 Firefighters Hurt, 30 Residents Displaced in Gresham Fire

Two firefighters were injured and dozens of residents displaced Tuesday morning in a fire that engulfed at least two buildings for almost three hours in Gresham on the South Side.

Fire crews responded about 6:45 a.m. to a blazing storefront and apartment building in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire began in the first-floor Vincennes Food Mart and spread throughout the building before extending to an adjacent structure, officials said. Heavy bars on the outside of the store slowed entry by firefighters.

The fire was upgraded by 7:40 a.m. to a hazardous materials incident due to “extreme smoke conditions,” officials said. At least four ambulances were standing by as a precaution.

Photos of the scene showed flames shooting out of the second-floor windows and roof of the building.

Two firefighters were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, officials said. No civilians were injured, although about 30 people were displaced from the buildings.

The fire was extinguished by 9:15 a.m., officials said.

The building where the fire began will need to be demolished due to the extensive damage, officials said. The cause of the fire in under investigation.