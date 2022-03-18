2 Elderly Victims in ‘Very Critical' Condition After West Pullman House Fire

A man and woman both sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon in a West Pullman house fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters were initially called to a reported fire at approximately 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen and began searching for possible victims upon arriving at the scene. An elderly man and woman were both found by firefighters and rushed to area hospitals, CFD officials said.

Still and box alarm for fire with entrapment 11649 Aberdeen. Two victims found during searches. Elderly man and woman. Both removed very critical to little company of Mary for him and university of chicago for her. At last report both very critical. pic.twitter.com/GCK7utahZE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 18, 2022

The man was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, while the woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Both were said to be in "very critical" condition, authorities said.

What caused the fire wasn't immediately clear Friday evening.