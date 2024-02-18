2 dead, teen in custody after Joliet crash

Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a crash in suburban Joliet Sunday morning.

According to police, an officer patrolling near the intersection of Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive found two vehicles that had been involved in a crash.

Authorities say that a Chevy Tahoe was driving northbound on 129th Infantry Drive when it struck the driver’s side door of a Chevy Trailblazer.

The Trailblazer skidded off the road and struck a fire hydrant before turning onto its side, according to police.

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as a 19-year-old, attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by officers. A passenger who was in that vehicle escaped and remans at-large at this time.

The driver of the Trailblazer, identified as a 65-year-old man, was trapped inside the vehicle, as was a 59-year-old woman that was riding in the passenger seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing into the crash. Anyone with information, including eyewitness accounts or video, is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3010.