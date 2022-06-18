Eisenhower Expressway

2 Dead in Eisenhower Expressway Crash

blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Two Chicago residents were killed early Saturday after their vehicle hit a pole on the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near the Austin neighborhood

About 3:20 a.m. Shevonsa Kearney, 41, and Latony Wilson, 39, were both ejected from their vehicle after it struck a guardrail and then a pole on Interstate 290 just east of Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for about six hours.

Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash. Post Views: 19

