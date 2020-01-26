2 Dead, at Least 12 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago Over Weekend

Chicago police say two men are dead and at least 12 other people were injured in shootings across the city over the weekend.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were driving in the 3400 block of West 24th Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up alongside their vehicle, according to police.

Someone in the SUV fired shots, striking both victims.

The man was shot in the head, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was shot in the lower back and buttocks, and was listed in critical condition at the same hospital.

No one is in custody, and Area Central Detectives are investigating.

On Sunday afternoon, a 31-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Loomis when a man walked up to the car and opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

A 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 3700 block of West Division when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and a man got out. The man then fired shots at the victim, who was hit in the right shoulder, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Sacramento when a man in a tan sedan fired shots, striking him in the groin and left leg. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition, police confirmed.

Saturday –

In the 7900 block of South Halsted at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain in both legs, police said. The man was driven by a friend to St. Bernards, where he was listed in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was walking out of an apartment in the 6400 block of South King Drive when he was shot in the left arm and abdomen. Police said the man was in good condition at the University of Chicago.

At approximately 4 a.m., a 32-year-old man was walking in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right leg. The man was taken to Jackson Park, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 6100 block of West Wrightwood at approximately 4:45 p.m., two men were inside of a vehicle when they were shot by a person in a black vehicle. A 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, and a 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his head, and both men were taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition, police said.

Sunday –

Two men were inside of a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Winchester at approximately 5 p.m. when they were shot by a person in a gray vehicle, police said. Both victims, a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, were in fair condition after the shooting.