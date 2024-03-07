2 critically wounded after shot inside moving vehicle in Brighton Park

Two people were critically wounded after being shot inside a moving vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to officials, a 31-year-old man and 43-year-old man were in a vehicle traveling southbound in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. when a gunman inside a tan SUV fired shots inside the vehicle, striking both men.

The 31-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The 43-year-old man was struck in the face and chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

The driver of the tan SUV fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The shooting occurred near the office of 12th Ward Ald. Julia Ramirez, who called the shooting "targeted" in a statement posted to social media.

PUBLIC SAFETY UPDATE - 3/07/24 pic.twitter.com/3Imq3ye5Es — Alderwoman Julia Ramirez (@the12thward) March 8, 2024

There is no one in custody and the shooting is currently under investigation by Area One detectives.