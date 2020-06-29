2 Young Children Fatally Shot in Weekend Violence Across Chicago

Two young children were fatally shot in another violent weekend across Chicago, according to police.

Authorities said both children, a 1-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were killed in separate shootings on Saturday.

Sincere Gaston was shot and killed in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood at around 2 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Sincere and his mother were riding in a car on South Halstead Street near West 60th Place when a car pulled up alongside their vehicle and a person inside began shooting, ultimately firing at least seven shots.

Sincere was shot in the chest, according to police. Authorities said his mother, who suffered a graze wound to the head, drove him to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Chicago entrepreneur and local officials on Sunday offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in Sincere's death.

The 10-year-old girl, Lina Nunez, was inside an apartment at about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks, according to police, who said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group on the block.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Rep. La Shawn Ford announced Monday the formation of the West Side Behavioral Health Task Force which would address the increase in shootings and violence on the West Side of Chicago.

The Chicago Police Department said officials will address weekend violence and public safety efforts at 10 a.m. Monday.

At least 16 people are dead and at least 50 others have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.