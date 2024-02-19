Grand Crossing

2 children, both 12 years old, injured in Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago fire officials

By Matt Stefanski

Two 12-year-old were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 3 p.m. in the area of East 74th Street and South Kenwood Avenue.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two 12-year-olds were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting remained unclear late Monday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Grand Crossing
