2 children, both 12 years old, injured in Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago fire officials

Two 12-year-old were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.
The shooting was reported before 3 p.m. in the area of East 74th Street and South Kenwood Avenue.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, two 12-year-olds were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Details on what led up to the shooting remained unclear late Monday afternoon.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.