2 Chicago Universities Named Among Best in the US, New Report Shows

Two Chicago universities ranked among the best nationwide, according to a new report.

Northwestern University ranked eighth in the 2021 Best Colleges and Universities from WalletHub, while the University of Chicago ranked 16th.

Northwestern scored in the 99th percentile, which is the best score any university could achieve, ranking fourth in Faculty Resources.

Northwestern also ranked second in Admission Rate, Student-Faculty Ratio, Graduation Rate and Post-Attendence Median Salary.

The University of Chicago scored in the 98th percentile, ranking second in Student Selectivity and Faculty Resources

The University of Chicago additionally ranked first in Admission Rate, Student-Faculty Ratio and Graduation Rate, along with second in Gender and Racial Diversity. The school ranked third in Post-Attendance Median Salary.

Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology also ranked first in Post-Attendance Median Salary.

The report ranks colleges based on data from seven categories, including Campus Safety, Campus Experience and Career Outcomes, according to the website.

In terms of Illinois colleges and universities, the following ranked in the top 10 of WalletHub's study: