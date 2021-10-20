2 Chicago Police Officers Shot in Suburban Lyons Following Pursuit

Two Chicago police officers were shot following a pursuit that ended in suburban Lyons on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Lyons officials say that the CPD officers were pursuing suspects down Ogden Avenue late Wednesday when an exchange of gunfire occurred in the 8000 block of that roadway.

According to a Chicago police spokesman, two officers were struck by gunfire and were transported to a nearby hospital, where their conditions are unknown at this time.

A public information officer is on the scene, and a press conference is expected.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Chicago police.

The investigation has closed Ogden Avenue between Joliet Avenue and Lawndale Avenue, according to authorities. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.