Lyons

2 Chicago Police Officers Shot in Suburban Lyons Following Pursuit

Two Chicago police officers were shot following a pursuit that ended in suburban Lyons on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Lyons officials say that the CPD officers were pursuing suspects down Ogden Avenue late Wednesday when an exchange of gunfire occurred in the 8000 block of that roadway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to a Chicago police spokesman, two officers were struck by gunfire and were transported to a nearby hospital, where their conditions are unknown at this time.

A public information officer is on the scene, and a press conference is expected.

Local

organ donation 1 hour ago

4-Year-Old Girl Gets Incredible Birthday Gift: A Heart Transplant

Naperville Central High School 3 hours ago

Naperville Student Sentenced After Posting Ad Offering Black Classmate as ‘Slave' on Craigslist

Two suspects have been taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Chicago police.

The investigation has closed Ogden Avenue between Joliet Avenue and Lawndale Avenue, according to authorities. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

LyonsChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us