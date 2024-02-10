2 Chicago police officers injured in Near North Side after being struck by vehicle during traffic stop

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday morning during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Police said that officers observed a vehicle that was suspected in a nearby burglary that had just occurred shortly after 7:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Authorities said officers initiated a traffic stop with the black sedan and began to take the driver of the vehicle into custody.

Police said as the driver was being handcuffed, the vehicle's passenger moved to the driver's seat and attempted to flee the scene, striking two Chicago police officers in the process.

According to authorities, both officers were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries and were later released.

Police said that a suspect is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.