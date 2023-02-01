Two people were charged in connection with a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport, in which an 80-year-old man shot one of the intruders who forced their way into his home.

Police said the pair, a man and a woman, were arrested Monday in the 7400 block of West Talcott, less than an hour after they allegedly forced their way into a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine.

"While inside the home, the offenders battered an 80-year-old male, causing serious injuries," police said in a release.

During the struggle, authorities said the 80-year-old man, who is a FOID card holder, opened fire, striking the male intruder in the chest.

The wounded man and woman then walked into an area hospital and were "quickly placed into custody and subsequently charged," police said.

The homeowner was "battered and sustained several injuries throughout the body," according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Mansfield Wallace, 51, of Evanston, was charged with felony home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Tabitha Hemphill, 31, of Chicago, was charged with felony home invasion causing great bodily harm.

Both are slated to appear in bond court Wednesday.