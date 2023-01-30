An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said.

According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.

Once inside, the man and the two people began fighting and the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, fire a gunshot, striking one of the two people, another man, in the chest. The other alleged intruder, a woman, was not injured, authorities said.

The homeowner was "battered and sustained several injuries throughout the body," according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The two intruders fled the scene and ultimately went to Resurrection Hospital for medical treatment. The man who was shot was listed in critical condition. Both were listed in custody and police said charges were pending.