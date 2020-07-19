2 Boys, 10 and 11, Shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Neighborhood

A 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were both injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Ada, the two boys and a 27-year-old man were in front of a residence when an unknown vehicle approached the victims and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

The 10-year-old male victim was struck to the ankle and calf while the 11-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. Both children were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one has been arrested as of Sunday evening.