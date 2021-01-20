$1M, $50K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Illinois

The Illinois Lottery announced Wednesday that two winning tickets, one for $1 million and another for $50,000 have been sold in Illinois.

One winning Powerball prize ticket was sold in the Chicago suburbs while another was sold in a town in Southern Illinois, according to a release.

The Illinois Lottery said a $50,000 winning ticket was drawn Jan. 13 from Mariano's at 3020 Wolf Rd. in Chicago suburban Westchester. A winning ticket for $1 million was drawn Jan. 16 at the Circle K at 1300 Carbon St. in Marion, Illinois.

Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., is running at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night. The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $865 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot has continued to climb to an estimated $970 million in the next drawing, which marks the second largest in game history.

Powerball prizes have been sold across Illinois over the past several months, equating to $6,660,079 since the jackpot began its roll Sept. 19, 2020.

After the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday, a player from Illinois won $1 million for the third time in just under two weeks, a release said. The ticket was purchases at Lively Liquor at 1170 E. Higgins Rd. in Elk Grove Village.

Illinois residents who would like to participate in the Lottery by purchasing tickets online at IllinoisLottery.com or using the Illinois Lottery app.

"When visiting a retailer, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social distancing and adhere to the store’s safety measures," a release said.

The Illinois Lottery reminded that the Powerball is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with the Mega Millions played on Friday and Tuesday.