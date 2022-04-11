19-Year-Old Woman Killed, Man Critically Wounded in Canaryville Shooting

A 19-year-old woman has been killed and another man is in critical condition after they were shot in the city’s Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

According to authorities, the teens were driving in the 700 block of West Root Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. when a red 2014 Nissan sedan pulled up alongside them. One of the occupants opened fire, striking both victims.

The car then collided with a building after the shooting, authorities said.

A 19-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old man was also shot, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.