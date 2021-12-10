Evanston

Man, 19, Charged With Murder After Teen Killed, 4 Others Hurt in Evanston Shooting

A 19-year-old Chicago man was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager and injured four others in late November, police said.

Leonard Galvez was formally charged on Thursday after admitting to being the driver of the suspect vehicle in the Nov. 28 shooting.

A Skokie teen died and four others sustained injuries when shots were fired that evening near Green Bay Road and Foster Street, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Carl Dennison, died at the scene. The four remaining victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Two victims, a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, remained hospitalized as of Friday.

Police haven't said if Galvez was the shooter or if they're looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

