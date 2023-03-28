18 Armed Robberies by Same People Reported on North, West, Southwest Sides Over Last 5 Days

Chicago police have issued an alert after 18 armed robberies believed committed by the same people were reported on the Southwest, West and North sides over the last five days.

Three to four robbers, described only as 15 to 17 years old. approached people on the street and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The robberies occurred in the Deering, Ogden, Harrison and Town Hall police districts, with nine robberies reported in Brighton Park over an hour on Saturday.

The robberies occurred:

