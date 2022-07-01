17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Little Village Shooting in Broad Daylight: Police

A 17-year-old girl was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood amid broad daylight, according to police.

In the 2500 block of South Kolin at approximately 3:04 p.m., officials said the teen was near a parking lot of a business when she was approached by a man on a bike who produced a gun and fired shots.

The girl was struck in the torso area and taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a person of interest was taken "to an area" for questioning as of Friday evening. Area detectives are investigating.