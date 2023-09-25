17-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle in suburban Niles

A teenage boy died on Monday morning after being struck and killed by an SUV in north suburban Niles, authorities said.

At around 2:29 a.m., officers with the Niles Police Department were called to the 8200 block of West Ballard Road regarding a person who had been struck by a vehicle, police said in a news release. Officers arrived at the scene and found the teen, who had been critically injured, lying in the roadway, authorities said.

He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said an initial investigation revealed that the teenager had already been lying in the roadway when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Xterra.

The driver of the Nissan, a 21-year-old man, didn't realize he had struck a person and was cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Investigators were working to determine why the teen was lying in the roadway prior to the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NPD Investigations Bureau at 847-588-6570.