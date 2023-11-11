Pullman

17-year-old boy seriously hurt in Pullman shooting

By Matt Stefanski

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, according to authorities

The shooting was reported at around 2:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Drexel. According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and right arm by an unknown offender. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Two detectives on Saturday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Pullman
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us