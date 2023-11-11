17-year-old boy seriously hurt in Pullman shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, according to authorities

The shooting was reported at around 2:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Drexel. According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and right arm by an unknown offender. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Two detectives on Saturday evening.