Anyone seen a 1,600 pound bull roaming around Chicago's northwest suburbs? If you have, police in Barrington Hills want to hear from you.

According to a Monday Facebook post from the Village of Barrington Hills, local police are searching for an "escaped bull" that was recently captured on a resident's security camera.

"Have you seen this bull? If so, call 911 immediately," the post read, adding that the bull's location was captured in the area of IL Route 62 and Old Sutton Roads.

"Residents are reminded that although the bull may seem to be friendly, do not approach the bull and call 911 immediately," the post continued.

Photos captured on a neighbor's camera show a tagged, brown and white bull walking in a grassy yard near a small outdoor playset with two swings and a slide.

In one photo, the bull appears to be facing the camera head-on.

Courtesy Barrington Hills Facebook page

According to the village, the bull, whose name isn't known, is estimated to weigh approximately 1,600 pounds. Officials say the bull belongs to a Barrington Hills resident but had escaped from their property.

If you have seen the bull, the village asks that you call 911 immediately.