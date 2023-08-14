16-year-old suspect charged as adult in murder of fellow teenager in Highland Park

The Lake County State's Attorney's office approved two counts of first-degree murder against a 16-year-old Highland Park boy accused of shooting and killing another teenager, authorities said.

Estiven Sarminento, 16, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of Omar Diaz, 16, of Highwood, according to police. Diaz was fatally shot late Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road, authorities said.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Sarminento, approached Diaz, who was walking on the sidewalk and the two "engaged in a brief conversation." The gunman then opened fire and struck Diaz, who later died at the hospital, authorities said.

According to law enforcement, it appeared there was an ongoing dispute between the two teenagers. Sarminento remained in police custody ahead of an initial court hearing on Tuesday.