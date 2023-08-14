Coroner identifies 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Highland Park

The identity of the 16-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday in north suburban Highland Park has been released by the Lake County Coroner's Office, authorities said Monday.

Omar Diaz, of Highwood, was fatally shot at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road, according to authorities. Police said the suspect approached the teen, who was walking on the sidewalk and the two "engaged in a brief conversation." The gunman then opened fire and struck Diaz, who later died at the hospital.

Preliminary results of an autopsy, which took place Monday, indicated the teen died from a gunshot wound. Police initially said a suspect was observed fleeing the scene on a bicycle, dressed in all-black clothing. However, authorities later said it was likely the suspect fled on foot following the shooting.

The shooting was believed to be isolated, and there was no known threat to the community, authorities said.