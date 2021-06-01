Harvey

16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Suburban Harvey

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday evening in Harvey in the south suburbs.

Taaj Mahome was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in the 14400 block of Union Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mahome, of Lansing, died about three hours later, the medical examiner’s office said.

Autopsy results released Monday found he died of a gunshot wound to his head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Harvey police didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

