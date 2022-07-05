15-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge Park, Chicago Police Say

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in West Ridge on the North Side.

The teen was sitting in a park about 1:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

The boy is the first person killed in West Ridge so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The community area recorded one homicide all of last year.