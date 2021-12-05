15-Year-Old Boy Shot, CTA Bus Driver Wounded in Separate Attacks in Loop; 6 People Killed in Weekend Shootings

Six people were killed and 19 others wounded — including a 15-year-old boy— in shootings since Friday night in Chicago.

The teen was shot Saturday night about 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, as police responded to complaints of a “large group in the downtown district.”

The boy was walking and bumped into a male moving in the opposite direction, Chicago police said. Following an argument, the male shot the 15-year-old in the arm, police said. The teen was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was arrested in that shooting but 21 other minors were arrested in the area Saturday night; nine were charged with violating curfew. Police reported they also recovered two “replica firearms.”

Also on Saturday, a CTA bus driver was beaten in the Loop, and a 15-year-old boy was charged.

About 9 p.m., the bus driver, 49, was inspecting the bus after hearing a loud noise in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue when he was pushed and repeatedly punched by an unknown male and female, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruises to his face and body, police said, and listed in fair condition.

The boy was arrested moments later and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a transit employee, police said.

Two police officers were also injured while responding to incidents in the Loop Saturday night. One officer’s arm was broken; the other officer’s injuries were unknown.

Area detectives are investigating the attacks. According to police, the department “had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety.”

Details on city homicides

One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. A woman and man, 20 and 23, were walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. Another man, 23, was inside a building when he was hit by gunfire, police said.

The woman, identified as Meagan Bilbo, was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her name hasn’t been released yet. One man took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center while the other went to Evanston Hospital, police said. Both men were listed in critical condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, two people were shot, one fatally, on the Near West Side. About 3:20 a.m., a woman and man, 41 and 56, were sitting in a car in the 300 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The woman was in good condition, according to officials.

A man was fatally shot Friday night outside a home in West Chatham, officials said. Lynnez Patterson, 44, was arguing with a male acquaintance on his porch about 8:25 p.m. in the first block of 78th Place, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The acquaintance then shot the man multiple times, striking him in the torso and head, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A few hours later, a woman was shot inside a building in South Shore. About 8:20 p.m., the 27-year-old was shot in the head by someone in a hallway in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

An 18-year-old man was killed Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side. The man was walking through a gas station about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire, police said. He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A few hours earlier, Parrish Peeples was fatally shot in West Englewood, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 54-year-old was standing on the porch of a home about 5:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue when people got out of a vehicle and fired shots at her, police said. She was struck in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Details on other shootings

Two teens were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday, one in Englewood, the other in Pullman on the South Side. About 12:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was in the 6800 block of South Green Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in good condition.

About 15 minutes later, a 17-year-old girl was in the 12500 block of South Lowe Street, buying narcotics, when she got into an argument with someone she knew who fired shots at her, police said. She was struck in the leg, and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in good condition.

A 17-year-old passenger was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. About 9:20 p.m., the teen was a passenger in a car traveling in the 3400 block of West 61st Place when the vehicle he was in passed by two males who were shouting at him, police said. The driver of the car heard gunfire, and the teen was shot in the back of his head, police said. He was taken to Christ, where he was in serious condition, police said.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening just blocks from the Mag Mile. About 6:50 p.m., the 31-year-old was inside a vehicle in the first block of East Huron Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the legs and brought himself to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

At least 14 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

Three people were killed and 26 others wounded in gun violence across Chicago last weekend.