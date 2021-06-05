14-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Back of the Yards Shooting Dies: Police

A 14-year-old who was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood has died, police confirmed Saturday.

According to authorities, the girl was walking her dog with her boyfriend in the 1700 block of West 48th Street at approximately 6:09 p.m. when three people walked up to the pair.

One of the individuals pulled out a weapon and fired shots at her, striking her in the head. Surveillance footage shows the three individuals run back to a waiting tan SUV, which sped away from the scene.

Residents and community activists activists took part in a prayer vigil for the teen Thursday night.

Police say the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. The girl was identified as Savanah Quintaro by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects were in custody late Saturday night.