14-Year-Old Boy Killed, 12-Year-Old Girl Critical After Being Hit by Car in Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy died and a 12-year-old girl sustained critical injuries Saturday after the two ran into the street and were struck by a vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was driving westbound at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Cermak when two children ran into the street, and the vehicle struck both victims.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The 12-year-old girl was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation is being led by the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit. The crash does not appear to be alcohol-related, police said.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrian, police said.