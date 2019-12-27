13th Cold-Related Death of Season in Cook County Reported in Woodlawn

An 81-year-old man who died Thursday is Cook County’s 13th cold-related death of the season, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Sam Cooks was found on the street in the 6100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue Wednesday and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died a day later, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cooks, who lived in Bronzeville, died from hypothermia due to cold exposure with heart disease and diabetes being contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Twelve other cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County this season. The first death to be classified as cold-related this season was reported Nov. 1 in Avondale.

Last season, 60 cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.