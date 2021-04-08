13-Year-Old Shot and Killed by Chicago Police to be Laid to Rest Friday

Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old Chicago boy who was fatally shot during a confrontation with a police officer in Little Village, will be laid to rest during a private service Friday.

As of Thursday night, Toledo's still had not seen body camera footage of the incident, and according to the family’s attorney, they’re still working with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability regarding a meeting to view the video.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

A visitation was held for the Gary Elementary School student on Thursday.

Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, and several other members of the community spent time with the family at the funeral home.

“They thanked us from the bottom of their hearts,” he said. “The mom gave us a strong hug and cried, but today was the hardest day.”

Toledo was shot and killed during a confrontation with police early Monday March 29 in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the area after an alert of multiple shots fired and saw two men standing in a nearby alley. One man then fled from officers and a confrontation ensued following a foot pursuit, officials said.

Officials said an officer shot the person, later identified as Toledo, in the chest. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. NBC 5 has not independently verified the reports of the incident from police.

Police did not say if Toledo fired shots or pointed a gun at officers, but a gun was recovered at the scene.

The other person was taken into custody.

“We have been demanding for over a week now for the mayor to release the video and the name of the officer,” Enriquez said.

As community members continue to put pressure on the mayor to release the video to the public, another protest is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Organizers hope to take their demands from Little Village to Chicago’s Gold Coast.

“Today we wipe our tears and say enough is enough,” Enriquez said.

The family’s attorney issued a statement Thursday saying the family appreciates the outpouring of community support and are especially grateful that the gatherings, vigils and protests have been peaceful.

"It is their fervent prayer that gatherings remain calm and respectful. Peaceful gatherings in this time of pain and suffering testify to the strength and essential goodness of the people of Little Village and the Latino community who recognize that this is a time for grieving and healing, and not for violence or destructive behavior that would only serve to diminish Adam's death and compound the family's pain," the statement read.

NBC 5 reached out to COPA for a comment. A spokesperson had no comment when asked if the video will be shown to the family on Friday or during the weekend.