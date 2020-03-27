12 University of Illinois Hospital Nurses Test Positive for Coronavirus, Union Says

Twelve registered nurses who work at the University of Illinois Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, the nurses' union said in a statement Friday that called again for more personal protective equipment for medical workers and safer working conditions.

“These nurses served patients on the front line of the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic and risked their lives to make sure patients received proper care,” said Alice Johnson, Illinois Nurses Association executive director, in a statement. “We hoped their hospital and their government would protect them, but they failed."

Johnson said in the statement that nurses have been working in the hospital's COVID Care Unit without personal protective equipment.

“They do not know day to day if they will have masks, gowns, gloves or goggles for that shift," she said. "One nurse said their unit manager scolded them for wearing a mask in a room where a COVID-19 positive patient was being intubated."

Illinois health officials on Friday said the state saw an increase of 488 coronavirus cases overnight, lifting the state total to 3,026 with 34 deaths.

The cases have been reported in more than three dozen counties across the state and patients range in age from less than 1 year old to 99 years old. Among counties reporting their first cases Friday were Bureau, Henry and Iroquois.

Illinois also reported eight new deaths in the last day.

According to data as of Friday, 86% of the state's fatalities so far have been in patients 60 years of age of older.

The uptick comes on the sixth day of the state's stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until April 7.