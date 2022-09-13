12-Month Inflation Rate for Food at Home Reaches the Highest Rate Since 1979. Here's What Increased in Price the Most

Inflation continues to hit American families hard, with perhaps one of the most significant impacts being seen in the checkout lane.

The Food at Home Index, which monitors the price of grocery store necessities such as cereals, meat, dairy and produce saw a 13.5 percent increase in average prices over the past 12 months. Overall, food prices increased by 11.4 percent over the past year.

The data was released by the Department of Labor Tuesday as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly release detailing year-over-year price changes in different industries.

Significant price increases for food have been observed as supply chain issues stemming from worldwide instances of drought and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have greatly affected the trade of many vital crops, particularly grains.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The price of cereals and bakery products saw a 16.4 percent jump over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for both food at home and food overall.

A steep hike in the prices of dairy and related products was also observed over the past year, with a 16.2 percent jump from last August.

Here's a full look at the price increases by percentage for different food items from August 2021 to August 2022:

Cereals and Grains

Flour and prepared flour mixes: 23.3 percent

Breakfast cereal: 16.4 percent

Rice: 13 percent

Bread: 16.2 percent

Fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins: 17.1 percent

Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4 percent

Meat, Eggs and Seafood

Beef and veal: 2.5 percent

Pork: 6.8 percent

Chicken: 16.6 percent

Fish and seafood: 8.7 percent

Eggs: 39.8 percent

Dairy

Milk: 17 percent

Cheese: 13.5 percent

Ice cream: 14 percent

Fruits and Vegetables

Apples: 3.8 percent

Bananas: 8.3 percent

Oranges and tangerines: 14.4 percent

Potatoes: 15.2 percent

Lettuce: 10.7 percent

Canned fruit: 16.6 percent

Canned vegetables: 16.1 percent

Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4 percent

Beverages

Carbonated drinks: 12.9 percent

Nonfrozen, noncarbonated juices and drinks: 13.4 percent

Coffee: 17.6 percent

Sweets

Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9 percent

Candy and chewing gum: 10.9 percent

Baking, Snacks and Baby Food