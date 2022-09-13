12-Month Inflation Rate for Food at Home Reaches the Highest Rate Since 1979. Here's What Increased in Price the Most

Inflation continues to hit American families hard, with perhaps one of the most significant impacts being seen in the checkout lane.
The Food at Home Index, which monitors the price of grocery store necessities such as cereals, meat, dairy and produce saw a 13.5 percent increase in average prices over the past 12 months. Overall, food prices increased by 11.4 percent over the past year.
The data was released by the Department of Labor Tuesday as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly release detailing year-over-year price changes in different industries.
Significant price increases for food have been observed as supply chain issues stemming from worldwide instances of drought and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have greatly affected the trade of many vital crops, particularly grains.
The price of cereals and bakery products saw a 16.4 percent jump over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for both food at home and food overall.
A steep hike in the prices of dairy and related products was also observed over the past year, with a 16.2 percent jump from last August.
Here's a full look at the price increases by percentage for different food items from August 2021 to August 2022:
Cereals and Grains
- Flour and prepared flour mixes: 23.3 percent
- Breakfast cereal: 16.4 percent
- Rice: 13 percent
- Bread: 16.2 percent
- Fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins: 17.1 percent
- Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4 percent
Meat, Eggs and Seafood
- Beef and veal: 2.5 percent
- Pork: 6.8 percent
- Chicken: 16.6 percent
- Fish and seafood: 8.7 percent
- Eggs: 39.8 percent
Dairy
- Milk: 17 percent
- Cheese: 13.5 percent
- Ice cream: 14 percent
Fruits and Vegetables
- Apples: 3.8 percent
- Bananas: 8.3 percent
- Oranges and tangerines: 14.4 percent
- Potatoes: 15.2 percent
- Lettuce: 10.7 percent
- Canned fruit: 16.6 percent
- Canned vegetables: 16.1 percent
- Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4 percent
Beverages
- Carbonated drinks: 12.9 percent
- Nonfrozen, noncarbonated juices and drinks: 13.4 percent
- Coffee: 17.6 percent
Sweets
- Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9 percent
- Candy and chewing gum: 10.9 percent
Baking, Snacks and Baby Food
- Butter: 24.6 percent
- Margarine: 38.3 percent
- Fats and oils: 21.5 percent
- Peanut butter: 15.2 percent
- Snacks: 16.7 percent
- Spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces: 15.4 percent
- Baby food: 12.6 percent