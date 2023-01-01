Chicago Shootings

10-Year-Old Shot in Face in Back of the Yards

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said.

The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence where the shooting happened, but no arrests were made, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating.

