10-Year-Old Shot in Face in Back of the Yards

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said.

The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence where the shooting happened, but no arrests were made, police said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating.