10 Businesses in Chicago Cited For Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

City officials cited 10 businesses and a residence over the weekend for violating COVID-19 restrictions by allowing indoor dining or drinking.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 105 investigations over the weekend, the agency said in a statement.

Those cited include:

  • Brigadoon at 5748 W. Lawrence Ave.;
  • Doc B’s at 55 E. Grand Ave.;
  • Exit at 1315 W. North Ave.;
  • Fox’s Beverly Pub at 9956 S. Western Ave.;
  • Guide’s Sports Club at 5544 S. Archer Ave.;
  • Joe’s Import at 813 W. Fulton Market;
  • Kabobi at 4748 N. Kedzie Ave.;
  • La Palapa at 2000 W. 34th St.;
  • McGee’s Tavern & Grille at 950 W. Webster Ave.;
  • An unlicensed commercial location at 1891 N. Milwaukee Ave.; and
  • An unlicensed residential location in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue.

The establishments are among the 395 businesses cited by the city for violating coronavirus restrictions since the pandemic began in March, the agency said. During the same period, 774 business have been issued warnings.

Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the agency said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.

